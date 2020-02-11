Quite a few more houses may be coming to Rock Creek in Precinct 4 of Grayson County soon. Grayson County Commissioners were asked Tuesday to approve the final plat of Shoal Creek Addition.

GC Development Services spokesperson Paula Shaw spoke before the commission Tuesday saying they want to divide the 15.201 acres of land at Rock Creek Boulevard into a 42-lot subdivision. The roads will be privately maintained, and the plat meets all of the county’s requirements, Shaw said.

Grayson County Commissioner Bart Lawrence was all for the idea.

“They are really developing that country out there. They’re really doing a great job and take care of their own roads,” he said of the group behind the development.

County records show the property is owned by Double Damond, Inc. out of Dallas.

None of the commissioners asked any questions about the development and it passed without any additional discussion.