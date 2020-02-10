A Sadler volunteer firefighter was displaced after his trailer home caught fire Monday.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said crews responded to the 1200 block of FM 901 Monday afternoon in reference to a structure fire and found the residence fully engulfed.

Weda said both the volunteer firefighter and his wife were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The residence was also reportedly uninsured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.