Denison will host its first town hall of the year this Thursday at Terrell Elementary School to address the pending rental registration and inspection program the city hopes to begin rolling out later in the year. That proposal was originally presented to the public at a city council meeting during the 2019 budget process.

The event will take place between 6-7:30 p.m. at 230 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Staff from a number of city departments, including public works, code compliance, community development, police, fire, parks, library, municipal court, utility billing, main street and employee services, will be present to answer questions.

Denison Mayor Janet Gott will also be present to give an update on projects.

The city began its quarterly town hall series last year when the city began a push to get information out to the public about a projects related to street repair and public works that will be a focus for 2020. The city then held a joint meeting with the Denison Independent School District to discuss growth issues facing the community. At that meeting, the City Council extended an invitation for the DISD board of trustees to attend the town hall to receive updates from the city.

At a town hall last June, the city received a large outpouring of public feedback regarding the plan as presented. Immediately following, a stake holders committee made up of city staff, citizens and property owners began meeting to work out the details to make a more acceptable plan for all parties.

That proposal was shared at a City Council meeting in January. The new plan will be the subject of this week’s town hall meeting which is open to the public.