Grayson County could be auctioning off a piece of land after the Commissioners have a public discussion on the land this week. Commissioner David Whitlock, Precinct 2, could be the one donning an auctioneer hat to sell off a piece of property in Pottsboro.

Commissioner’s court will be held at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

Three of the items on the court’s 19-item agenda deal with a request to see the county abandon a portion of Avenue “A” in Pottsboro so that it can be auctioned off. Before the court will be able to auction the piece of property, essentially a public right-of-way the county has retained since the rest of the lot was sold in 1986, commissioners will have to hold a public meeting on the matter.

Then commissioners will consider allowing Whitlock to auction off the property. One of the items seeks to set a minimum bid for the property but did not specify what that minimum bid might be.

The rest of the court’s agenda for the meeting deals with inter-local agreements with the city of Howe for roadwork and a request from Commissioner Bart Lawrence to purchase a 2020 belly dump trailer for $30,250.