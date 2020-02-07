Texoma Medical Center has announced plans to add 130 new parking spaces in the near future.

The hospital that sits on the Denison side of the Sherman/Denison border recently received a site plan approval from the Denison Planning and Zoning Commission to expand one of its buildings which would mean about 97 parking spaces would have to be removed from the current campus. At the meeting, commissioners raised the question of the parking spaces.

Friday, TMC Media and Advertising Coordinator Jennifer Reed answered those questions in an email saying the hospital was looking at other ways to add parking spaces.

“Texoma Medical Center initially explored the possibility of adding a parking garage,” Reed’s email said. “Since that time we have acquired new land east of Pool Road for expansion as well as added additional parking on our campus. The new Medical Office Building that is being built on the south of Campus will have its own surface parking lot. Additionally TMC is building an additional 130 space surface parking lot to the north of the existing MOB.”

The site plan for the dietary expansion was approved by the commission last month. At the time the issue of parking was raised, City Planner Bill Medina said that the developer had not revealed any plans to address parking concerns at that time, and the site plan as presented met the technical requirements of the city. It was passed on that basis.

The new addition, a 121,047 square-foot expansion north of the main building of the hospital, will include a dietary center and central energy plant.

The next step before construction is set to begin will involve the city staff reviewing the final civil engineering plans.

In June 2018, P&Z approved a site plan that included a 1,400-space parking garage that would have been 4-6 stories tall. Those plans have now been altered with the parking garage no longer in the works.

