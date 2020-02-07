There has been talk in Sherman about creating a new committee to assist with its animal control efforts.

The idea is an advisory committee, which is required under the Texas Health and Safety Code, will assist the animal control department in its duties. The committee will advise the department in how to stay in compliance with city and state regulations with regard to the operations of the animal control facility. The committee will also work to raise awareness of the department services and the operation of the shelter, among other duties.

City Council is expected to discuss a proposed animal control advisory committee when it meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sherman City Hall.

The newly planned committee will be made up of eight members that will be appointed by the council and serve terms of no more than three years. It will include one licensed veterinarian, a city official, the city’s animal services manager, a representative from an animal welfare group and four citizens.

In other matters, the city council is also expected to approve a $150,000 professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates for the drafting of a new impact fee study.

The City Council previously discussed impact fees as an alternative revenue over municipal taxes during the first meeting of the month. These fees can be used by a city to charge developers for the impact on area infrastructure, including roadways and water and sewer services.

Wednesday’s meeting is not a regular called meeting and will take place as a part of the council’s annual training session.