Texoma could see a continuation of cool and wet weather over the weekend following some winter weather this week. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are forecasting rain to reenter the region and continue throughout much of next week.

The first system is expected to roll through the area sometime Sunday afternoon and bring with it the regions first chance at rain for the new week. While current forecasts call for a 50-percent chance of rain, officials said they could not rule out isolated thunderstorms Sunday.

“We are kind of looking at back-to-back fronts coming in next week,” Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said Friday from the Fort Worth field office Friday.

Rain will remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with a 20 to 30-percent chance both days, as the first front remains in the area. Temperatures Monday are expected to top off in the mid to upper 40s with a low in the mid 30s. Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer with a high near 50 degrees, Sanchez said.

A second cold front is expected to enter the region Wednesday, bringing with it the greatest chance for rain with a 70-percent chance. Thursday is expected to see similar chances before sunny weather and a dry out arrive Friday.

With next week’s storms, chances are relatively low for heavier storms, with chances significantly higher in East and Central Texas, Sanchez said. While these regions could see anywhere from two to four inches of rain, Texoma is projected to see about an inch and a half throughout the week.

“Once again, this is a few days ahead, and we will get more guidance over the next few days,” Sanchez said.

