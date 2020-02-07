Sherman Police said no one was hurt after a vehicle veered off U.S.Highway 75 Thursday night and crashed into a local church.

Lt. John Kennemer said at approximately 11 p.m. police and fire crews were dispatched to Calvary Baptist Church in the 400 block of West Moore Street. The driver of a pickup was reportedly heading north along the freeway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through an exterior wall of the building.

No one was inside the church at the time of the crash, and the driver was not injured.

Kennemer said, upon initial review, intoxication was not considered a factor in the crash.

No charges were filed.

