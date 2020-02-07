A Honey Grove man was sentenced to prison this week for burglarizing a Denison woman’s home.

Johnathan Shearer, 35, of Honey Grove, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime. The sentence was part of a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court imposed sentencing.

A statement from the D.A.’s Office said the case began on August 20, 2018 when Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residential burglary outside of Denison.

Deputies discovered an elderly female reporting she had come home to find her front door was damaged and a firearm and jewelry were missing. Deputies obtained the serial number of the firearm from the owner and entered it into the National Crime Information Computer. Two week later the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities in Oklahoma had recovered the stolen firearm. Johnathan Shearer had been arrested in Bryan County after he was caught leaving a house with a pillowcase full of property. The investigation in Oklahoma revealed Shearer had kicked the front door of the home and had the stolen pistol with him during the second burglary.

“This defendant has a criminal history, including having been to prison once before for burglary. He also still faces felony charges in Oklahoma. We don’t anticipate he will be back in our community in the near future,” said Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown, who prosecuted the case. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “While the burglary case in this county was circumstantial, I am certain once a jury heard he kicked in the door of another home with our victim’s gun in his possession just weeks later, he would have promptly been found guilty and received a lengthy sentence.”