Texoma Medical Center moved one step closer to beginning work on another expansion on its property.

The hospital is seeking a dietary expansion and addition of a central energy plant at the facility, and the Denison Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan at its second meeting of the month.

During the meeting the issue over parking was raised. The site plan includes the removal of 97 parking spaces from the hospital campus.

“Right now, the developer hasn’t explained any particular plans for improving the parking situation,” Denison City Planner Bill Medina said. “According to the staff report, the proposed building will remove 97 parking spaces. We do anticipate traffic to be a little congested in that area. Currently, Texoma Medical Center is operating a valet and transportation service which does help alleviate some of that traffic. But, this location with the cross traffic coming through in front of that main front of the building, we don’t know at this time if that valet service will serve to improve that congested area.”

Medina said technically the hospital does meet all the parking requirements.

The new addition, a 121,047 square-foot expansion north of the main building of the hospital, will include a dietary center and central energy plant.

The next step before construction is set to begin will involve the city staff reviewing the final civil engineering plans.

In June 2018, Denison P&Z commission approved a site plan that included a 1,400-space parking garage that would have been 4-6 stories tall. Since that time, the medical offices building has begun construction.

TMC Media and Advertising Coordinator Jennifer Reed said the hospital wasn’t ready to talk about the expansion quite yet as it was still in the early stages.