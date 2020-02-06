The Texoma Community Center is moving forward with new leadership. The announced of Diana Cantu as TCC’s new CEO comes nearly seven months after former CEO Daniel Thompson announced his departure after five years with the center.

Cantu has worked with the TCC since 2018 and has served as the chief administrative officer and deputy executive director during that time.

“Dr. Cantu is the right person at the right time to lead the TCC into the future,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt, who served as the chair for the search committee. “She clearly understands the complexities and challenges of working with State and Federal regulators, budgets and grants.”

Among the initiatives that Cantu will oversee in her new role is an ongoing effort to have the center designated as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center which would allow TCC to increase access to and expand services for residents in Cooke, Grayson and Fannin counties.

Other goals that Cantu said she wanted to emphasize are transparency and building relationships that will create teamwork and benefit all communities served by the center.

“We are blessed to have Dr. Cantu lead our team of professionals in promoting and enhancing access to intellectual, developmental, and behavioral health services that improve the lives of those in our communities,” said Gainesville Police Captain Mark Brazelton, who serves as chair on the TCC board.