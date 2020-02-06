Drug related charges fill the list of the most recent indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. Indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted this week:

Cody Rumfield, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jackie Powers, 38, of Gainesville — failure to appear;

Darrin Roy, 51, of Saginaw Michigan — two counts of failure to appear;

Eric Tennison, 34, of Durant, Oklahoma — failure to appear;

Courtney Benedict, 31, of Pottsboro — DWI with child under 15 and abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Carlena Bullard, 35, of Pottsboro — two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent in a drug free zone;

Brian Garret, 27, of Pottsboro — two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent in a drug free zone;

Ronald Billey, 62, of Collinsville — sexual abuse of child under 14 and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Michael Worthington, 41, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Flody Gatson, 24, of Dallas — tamper or fabricate evidence:

Jeremy Henges, 43, of Van Alstyne — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Kyle Cantrell, 36, of Leon Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Janie Renfro, 27, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Gloria Holt, 56, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Epigmenio Reyes-Santiago, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brian Robertson, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Glenwood Wilson, III, 57, of Pottsboro — burglary of a habitation;

Tyler Randol, 22, of Sherman — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

James Senase III, 36, of Pilot Point — assault family violence;

Haven Parfait, 18, of Sherman — two counts of burglary of a habitation and one of theft of a firearm;

Christian Pearce Jr., 18, of Trenton — two counts of burglary of the habitation and one count of theft of a firearm;

Tyler Fulton, 18, of Pottsboro — two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of theft of firearm;

Don Ellis, 40, of Denison — assault family violence;

Jesse McMahan, 34, of Van Alstyne — assault family violence;

Ruben Rubio, 19, of Denison — tamper/fabricate evidence with intent;

Brett Schark‐Maloch, 26, of Duncanville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Daylee Mullis, 25, of Celina — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rebecca Hutchisson, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (LSD);

Richard Roberts, 52, of Denison — two counts of theft of property;

Christina Caylor, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Markus Lackey, 22, of Denison — possession of marijuana;

Houton Stanley, 62, of Denison — dwi 3rd or more;

Ayla Smith, 27, of Austin — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Darren Gibson, 35, of Arlington — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rosanna White, 22, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Michael Wolf, 58, of Tulsa Oklahoma — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Kyle Potts, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper with evidence with intent;

Trevor White, 19, address unknown — two counts of aggravated sexual assault;

Blake Pace, 19, of Denison — aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Michelle Richards, 26, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Mandy Love, 36, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Nesom, 51, of Denison — two counts of theft of property;

Cody Rumfield, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Wayne Smith Jr., 61, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Jason Hughes, 35, of Sherman — injury to an elderly or child;

Jusus Paliacious, 25, of Dallas — two counts of sex abuse of a child continuous, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Chad O’Neal 44, of Apache Junction Arizona — credit/debit card abuse;

Tristen Posey, 19, of Sherman — prohibited substance in a correctional facility and pcs (psilocybin);

Cameron Carter, 29, of Sherman — arson;

Fredy Garcia‐Martinez, 31, of Garland — tamper with physical evidence and pcs (meth);

Crystal Cervantes, 36, of Bells — forgery;

Joshua Christian, 38, of Sherman — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Juan Andrade, 31, of Dallas — pcs (meth);

Paul Camacho, 44, of Sherman — failure to comply with sex offender registration;

Jessica Little, 32, of Denison — pcs (meth);

Andre Maestas, 30, of Fort Lupton Colorado — burglary of a building;

Octavious McKinney, 24, of Denison —assault family violence with previous conviction;

Michael Sims, 35, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation and two counts assault family violence;

Lee Schmidt, 42, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jonathan Beaumont, 44, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth).