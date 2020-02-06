On the morning of February 1st, the Ballinger Police Department executed a search warrant at 602 Broad Ave. During the search, they found 17 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication. Two suspects, , Edward Odom, 51, and Corrie M. Halfmann, 36, both of Ballinger, were arrested and each was charged with multiple felonies.

According to jail records, Odom was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $121,500. Odom also had 2 warrants out for his arrest from Ballinger police.

Halfmann was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $56,500. The location of the home where the search warrant was executed is within 1000’ of a school.

According to Ballinger police chief Stan Maresch the search warrant was executed after a month-long investigation, “Officer Justin Amaro was the lead investigator. Justin put in long hours of stressful nights. Our team did very well in executing the warrant. It’s just one drug house of many that we’ll take down. It just takes time.”

The police department K9, Titan, was not used during the execution of the warrant but he was used in the initial investigation that led to the warrant.

Maresch said that the suspects were not unknown to Ballinger police, “We’ve dealt with them before. We knew who they were.” Maresch said that the warrant was executed without anyone getting injured, “No police officers got hurt and no suspects got hurt; it was a win-win.”

Methamphetamine has a street value of anywhere from $5 per gram to $500 per gram. The meth that Ballinger police seized was valued at $2000.