City officials estimate that Sherman could see a nearly $2.1 million in savings over course of the next 20 years on a series of water bonds for waste water improvements. The City Council approved nearly $13.59 million of bonds through the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Monday night with a total interest rate of 0.29 percent.

This marks the lowest interest rate that the Greater Texoma Utility Authority has seen for one of its financed projects.

“Short of having a specialized program … this is an all-time low for us,” GTUA General Manager Drew Satterwhite said.

Sherman will use these funds for a series of projects related to the city’s waste-water plant, including a brine line extension that was approved by the council in January. The projects were included in the city’s 2019-2020 budget.

“It is mostly fixing things that are rusting and in need of replacing,” Sherman Director of Finance Mary Lawrence said.

The bonds will be issued through the GTUA and will utilize federal funding through the Environmental Protection Agency that is managed on the state level by the TWDB, Satterwhite said. This fund is used primarily for waste-water projects, while other funds cover other aspects, including drinking water projects.

While GTUA regularly uses the fund to finance local projects, Satterwhite said the process can be time consuming and requires heavy documentation that makes it worthwhile for larger projects.

With the latest bond, the city received a 1.65 percent subsidy which dropped the interest rate to just 0.29 percent. Without the subsidy, Satterwhite said the rate would be about market rate for the city.

The low interest rate comes in what Satterwhite described as a period of low interest rates. Other cities have received similar rates in recent months, including Pottsboro, who received a 0.8 percent rate for a recent project.

Meanwhile members of the City Council appeared to be impressed by the low rate that the city was able to receive.

“It is almost free, isn’t it,” Lawrence said.

“Do you think you could get it any lower?” council member Pam Howeth joked.