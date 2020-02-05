Aaron West, 36, of Whitesboro, was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to four separate felony

drug charges. West received three 30-year prison sentences for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine between 4-200 grams and a 20-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine 1-4 grams. The prison time assessed in each case will run concurrently.

The sentences were handed down by Judge Brian Gary in the 397th state District Court.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that the cases began on Dec. 18, 2018 when a narcotic interdiction investigator with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by West.

Afterward, a K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle and a search revealed over 160 grams of methamphetamine in the center console. West was jailed, but subsequently made bond a few days later. On March 6, 2019 Grayson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators again stopped a vehicle being driven by West. West was found to be in possession of a baggie of methamphetamine in his jacket pocket which weighed over 50 grams. West was jailed, but again made bond after a few weeks.

On June 8, 2019 Sherman Police Officers responded to a possible shoplifting call at Academy Sports and Outdoors. The responding officer located the suspect vehicle and observed West in the driver’s seat attempting to hide from the approaching officers. A subsequent search of the vehicle recovered nearly 25 grams of methamphetamine on the driver’s floorboard. West was again arrested, but made bond after serving one day. On August 25, 2019 Denison Police officers responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart. Denison Police identified West as the suspect in the theft and during his arrest he was found in possession of 5 grams of methamphetamine. West was arrested once again, but this time remained incarcerated.

“The combined efforts of Grayson County law enforcement ensured that the defendant will be in prison for a long time. He will not be selling drugs and putting our community at risk any time soon” said Assistant District Attorney Bi Hunt in the statement. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This defendant gambled by making bond each time only to go back to the same criminal activity. What he forgot is that law enforcement in Grayson County is coordinated and determined. Ultimately, his luck ran out and he got exactly what he deserved”