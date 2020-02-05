Denison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a December burglary suspect who sent some mixed messages with his fashion choices.

In an emailed statement sent Tuesday, Denison Police said the male suspect reportedly broke into the Dollar General off Armstrong Avenue at 3 a.m on Dec. 14. Security cameras captured images of the suspect wearing a jacket with the words “for the people” on the back, and continued rolling as he helped himself to stolen merchandise and fled the store.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to contact Denison Police Det. Kyle Mackay by calling 903-465-2422, ext. 2321, or emailing smackay@cityofdenison.com.

For more local crime news, follow the Herald Democrat in print or online at https://www.heralddemocrat.com.