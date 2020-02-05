Sherman Police are working to determine whether a man arrested this week is responsible for multiple area burglaries, including three at the same business.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers were contacted at approximately 9 a.m. Monday in reference to a burglary at Buddy’s Home Furnishings in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway.

“It was reported that a white male suspect used a vehicle to break open a rear door and gain access to the building,” Mullen said. “While inside, the suspect attempted to steal a flat-screen television, but he was unable to get the TV out the door or into his vehicle. He then fled the scene empty-handed in a maroon SUV.”

Monday’s burglary was the third to hit Buddy’s since New Year’s Day. Mullen said a suspect was arrested in Gainesville Tuesday for the second burglary of the business, which occurred on Jan. 21. Mullen said he could not confirm whether the suspect arrested Tuesday was believed responsible for the other burglaries at Buddy’s, but said investigators are looking for possible connections in a number of other cases.

