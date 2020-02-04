Sherman Police

Assault — Officers responded to a business in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway on Feb. 2 in reference to a physical altercation inside the store. Police arrived on scene and learned that two women inside the store had bumped into one another and their respective husbands began to argue with one another. One of the men then struck the other with a closed fist and both began to physically fight. A report for assault causing bodily injury was generated.

Stolen vehicle — On Feb. 3, A Sherman officer responded to the 3000 block of Dauphine Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle report. The male complainant told the officer his vehicle was stolen sometime during the previous night while it was parked in front of his residence. An offense report for theft greater than $2,500 was generated.

Forgery — Officers responded to Panera Bread in the 4000 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on Feb. 3, in reference to a counterfeit bill. Officers spoke with staff and learned a male suspect attempted to pass a fake note, but fled when the counterfeit bill was discovered. A report for forgery of money was filed.

Marijuana possession — On Jan. 31 Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop against a driver in the 800 block of N. Travis. Upon making contact with the driver, the odor of marijuana was detected. The driver admitted to having marijuana and less than two ounces was seized. An offense report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle —Sherman officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Lee Street on Jan. 31 in reference to a vehicle burglary call. Police spoke with the female complainant, who said items were taken from her trailer while it was parked at a residence. A report for burglary of a motor vehicle was generated.

Criminal trespass — On Jan. 31, Sherman officer responded to the 1000 block of E. Odneal Street after dispatchers received a burglary call. Upon arrival, police determined that an unknown suspect had entered the residence while no one was home. No property was taken, but a report for criminal trespassing was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Stolen trailer — Sherman Police were called to the 1700 block of Texoma Drive on Jan. 31 in reference to a stolen trailer report. Officers made contact with a male complainant who reported the trailer stolen sometime during the previous night. The trailer information was entered into a state database and a report was generated for theft under $30,000.

Burglary —On Feb. 1, a Sherman officer was dispatched to the 3200 block of N. Northridge Drive in reference a vehicle burglary call. The officer learned an unknown suspect accessed the unlocked vehicle and stole property. A report for burglary of a vehicle was filed.

Stolen firearm — Sherman Police were contacted on Feb. 1 regarding a stolen firearm. The complainant said an unknown suspect accessed the car while parked in the 4000 block of Seasons West Avenue and stole a firearm kept inside. A report for stolen firearm was generated.

Theft — On Feb. 1, Sherman Police were contacted by Dillard’s department store staff who reported a theft. The complainant stated two female suspects had entered the store and attempted to steal merchandise, but were stopped and detained. Police responded and a report for theft under $750 was filed.

Criminal trespass — Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Leslie Avenue on Feb. 1 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival officers made contact with all parties involved and learned a male subject had come to the residence for a child custody exchange. No one was home at the time, but the male subject reportedly entered the home without consent. Pending the complainant’s cooperation case will be filed on the male subject for criminal trespassing.

Driving while intoxicated — On Feb. 1, Sherman Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of W. Houston Street. During the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for DWI, third offense or more.

Denison Police Department

Possession of a controlled substance — On Jan. 31, Denison Police attempted to make contact with a cyclist in the 600 block of W. Murray Street. The cyclist fled from officers, but was later located and and arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant, possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive status.

Criminal trespass — Denison officers responded to a criminal trespass call in the 600 block of W. Texas Street on Feb. 1. Officer arrived on scene and arrested a female suspect for criminal trespassing and an outstanding Denison warrant.

Stolen firearm — On Feb. 1 Denison Police were contacted by a male complainant. The man stated that unknown suspects gained access to his vehicle while in the 2200 block of Waterloo Lake Place and stole a firearm kept inside. A report for stolen firearm was generated.

Burglary — A male complainant contacted Denison Police On Feb. 2, to report a burglary of his residence in the 1000 block of W. Crawford Street.

