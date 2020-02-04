For the first time in its 15-year history, Texoma Area Solid Waste Authority is getting a new executive director.

Current Executive Director Dale Sissney told Grayson County commissioners Tuesday that he is about to retire and introduced the fellow who will take over the post, John O’Steen.

Sissney started his remarks to the commissioners by reminding them of the beginnings of the TASWA project.

“It goes back to the mid 1990s when EPA made some changes to federal regulations that closed about 900 of the 1,000 landfills in the state of Texas. When that happened, the local mayors and (county) judges said, ‘We need a long-term solution to our solid waste plan’. That’s how TASWA was born,” he said.

He said the original land was bought in 1999 and 2000. The original permit was 2003 and landfill opened in 2005.

“And Judge (Bill) Magers, as a long-term member of that board, you’ve started serving on that board as mayor of the city of Sherman in 2005,” Sissney said to Magers.

Magers said he recalled the first meeting and that the only thing on the agenda was Sissney’s salary.

“So, 22 board members later,” Sissney said, “I’ve got my time in and am turning 70 years old. I am going to go play with the grand kids, work in the garden and have a good time,” he added.

“What we have worked on for the last couple of months is doing a transition of the old executive director leaving and the new one coming on board,” Sissney said.

He said O’Steen has 25 years experience in the solid waste industry. “Primarily in the transportation business, but knows the rules, regulations, and was born in Texas.”

“Thank you for the opportunity and I look forward to working with you in the years to come and serving our community, ” O’Steen said to the commissioners.

TASWA is made up of the cities of Sherman, Denison and Gainesville and Grayson and Cooke counties.