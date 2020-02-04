Sherman Police arrested a man for felony assault Monday after he allegedly brandished a firearm in an argument at a local night club.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to Kiotee’s Bumper Club off W. Houston Street at 12:30 a.m. in reference to an assault-in-progress call. Mullen said police arrived on scene and learned the suspect had reportedly fought with his girlfriend in the parking lot. The situation then escalated when staff confronted the suspect.

“An employee of the bar told the male suspect to leave,” Mullen said. “The man became very angry, retrieved a gun from his truck and pointed it at the employee.”

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The 34-year-old suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, but police later located and arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mullen said while state law allows Texans to carry firearms in their vehicles, it is a criminal offense to possess a firearm when committing crimes beyond a standard traffic violation.

“We also know that alcohol and guns don’t mix,” Mullen said. “If you plan on going out and drinking, it’s best to leave all guns at home.”

