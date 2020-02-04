Denison Police seized $65,00 in cash and drugs last week following a multi-agency narcotics arrest.

In a written statement, Denison PD said the department received a tip on Jan. 30 that a federal fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, was living at the Parkdale Villa Apartments and selling large amounts of marijuana and cocaine.

Officials confirmed the tip and began a surveillance investigation on the 41-year-old suspect. After several hours, the suspect left his residence in a vehicle and was stopped for a traffic violation by officers from Sherman, Denison and Marshals Service.

“On the stop, we arrested him for the federal warrant and seized a small amount of marijuana,” Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said Tuesday. “A subsequent search of his home yielded $25,000 worth of drugs.”

In all, Denison Police recovered more than four pounds of marijuana, three ounces of crack cocaine and one ounce of ecstasy tablets. Authorities also seized $40,000 in cash, hollow-point ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges are pending on Lee’s wife and another teenage suspect also found at the residence

Eppler said the department was pleased with the seizure and encouraged members of the public

“Anytime anyone knows of, or suspects any kind of criminal activity, make sure to call us,” Eppler said Let us know if there’s something that might need to be investigated.”

