Denison Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a Dollar General store was held up over the weekend

In an emailed statement, Denison Police said at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2300 block of W. Morton Street after dispatchers received an aggravated robbery call from the business. Upon arrival, officers spoke with store employees and witnesses and learned that a man had brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

“The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and told the employees he wanted the money,” the statement read.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled on foot. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning whether any shots were fired or any injuries were reported.

The suspect reportedly headed south following the robbery and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.