Grayson County Commissioners will discuss treatment options for teenage girls involved with the criminal justice system when they meet Tuesday at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

The court will hear a request to approve a treatment agreement between the county’s juvenile services and Letot Residential Treatment Center for Girls for long term residential care for Grayson County teens at Letot’s facility in Denton.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

The proposed contract between the county and that provider says that the treatment to be provided there consists of “involvement in age-appropriate structured activities and education and rehabilitation services and supervision and guidance that is highly structured and that provides 24-hour monitoring in order to ensure the child’s physical and emotional safety.”

Further, the contract says that services will reflect, “a full range of treatment and rehabilitative interventions, including individual and family therapy, ongoing assessment, skills building, psycho-educational programming, individualized educational services, and social and recreational activities.”

The contract says the treatment facility is appropriate for juveniles “who display one of more of the following: frequent or unpredictable acts of aggression, frequent and unpredictable non-violent misbehavior, markedly withdrawn or isolated, serious self-injurious behaviors and/or recent suicide attempts, and/or behaviors that present a significant risk of harm to self or others.”

If commissioners approve, the cost for the program will be $200 per girl per day.

County leaders will also consider a similar agreement between juvenile services and Recovery Monitoring Solutions.

Additionally, commissioners will hear an update on TAPS Public Transit from Grayson County Judge Bill Magers who is on the transportation organizations board of directors.

County leaders will also discuss approving the plat of Hynds Acres Estates in Precinct 1, Sarah Subdvision in Precinct 2 and to amend the final plat of Dodson Bennett Lane Addition in Precinct 3. Additionally, they will discuss the request to approve the replat of Texoma Bluff, Phase 1 in Precinct 4.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com. For more information on local courts, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com.