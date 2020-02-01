Staff report

Voters will head to the polls Feb. 11 in Bryan County for the Rock Creek and Calera school bond elections as well as the Durant special proposition election.

Meanwhile, Feb. 7 is the final day to apply for registration to be eligible to vote in the Presidential Preferential Primary on March 3.

Early voting for the Feb. 11 local elections will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 6-7 at the County Election Board office, 402 W. Evergreen St., Durant.

On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bryan County Election Board Secretary Kimberly Norris reminds that lines are likely to be shortest during the mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours. Those who are in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

To find your polling place, verify your voter registration information or view a sample ballot, visit elections.ok.gov. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

State law requires that every voter who votes in person during early voting or their precinct polling place show proof of identity in the form of a federal, state or tribal government-issued photo ID, a viter identifcation card issued free of charge by the County Election Board prior to receiving a ballot. Voters may also sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot.

Voters who are physically disabled and unable to enter a polling place, require assistance marking their ballots, are illiterate, visually disabled or blind may be assisted by someone as long as that person is not the voter’s employer, an agent of their employer or an officer or agent of their professional union.

Also, blind, visually impaired and physically disabled voters in Bryan County may use the audio-tactile interface feature found on all Oklahoma voting devices.

If a voter has moved since the last election, but failed to transfer his or her voter registration to their new address, they can do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been previously and filling out a form to transfer their registration prior to the next election.

If a registered voter has become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. February 3, he or she can request an emergency absentee ballot by contacting the County Election Board office at 580-924-3228.

Election law violations will be reported to law enforcement.

Norris reminds that electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of a ballot box, and that it is unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling place. Voters also must not disclose how they voted while within the election enclosure.