Working Families Party, a national labor-aligned progressive group, has endorsed two Austin Democrats in congressional bids in GOP-held districts: Julie Oliver and Mike Siegel.

Oliver, a lawyer, will face Heidi Sloan, who directs a farming program at an Austin housing development for people who had been experiencing homelessness, in the March 3 Democratic primary in the 25th Congressional District, which includes parts of Austin and stretches from Wimberley to near Fort Worth.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, has represented the district since 2013 and is seeking reelection. He faces software engineer Keith Neuendorff in the GOP primary.

Williams defeated Oliver in 2018 by nearly 9 percentage points.

"I was born poor, grew up working class, was pregnant at 17, briefly homeless, and relied on Medicaid for prenatal care before putting myself through college and law school," Oliver said in a statement. "And Texas needs congressional leaders who will show up, work hard, and focus on the priorities of people, not corporations."

Siegel, a lawyer, will face lawyer Shannon Hutcheson and physician Pritesh Gandhi in the Democratic primary in the 10th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, has represented the district, which stretches from Lake Travis to the Houston suburbs, since 2005. He beat Siegel in 2018 by 4.3 points. He’s running for reelection and doesn’t have a primary opponent.

Working Families Party is a labor-aligned third party that made headlines in September for endorsing U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for the Democratic presidential nomination over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The group had endorsed Sanders in the 2016 election.

"Building a movement that works for the many and not the few requires the election of progressives up and down the ballot," said Jorge Contreras, the Texas Working Families Party state director. "We’re proud to endorse this current slate of candidates who will help us bring new voters to the polls, flip the statehouse and turn Texas blue."

Working Families Party already has endorsed three other Texas Democrats in the 2020 election cycle — Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez for U.S. Senate, Jessica Cisneros in the 28th Congressional District and José Garza for Travis County district attorney.