With Super Bowl watch parties taking place across the country this weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation is cautioning fans and party goers to remember that drinking and driving is a losing combination.

During last year’s Super Bowl weekend, there were 310 alcohol-related vehicle crashes statewide, according to TxDOT. Among the victims of those crashes, 27 people sustained serious injures and 11 were killed.

“Super Bowl weekend is an especially dangerous time for drunk driving crashes,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said in an emailed statement Friday. “With so many choices available, there is absolutely no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan ahead for a sober ride. It’s a game plan that could save a life.”

Options for a safe night of celebrating include designating a sober driver ahead of time, calling a cab or ride-share service, using public transit or staying the night at a safe location.

And remember, Texas drivers charged with DUI can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license.

