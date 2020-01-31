Surrounding communities are being sought to help the Sherman Police Department direct traffic along U.S. Highway 75 throughout the US Highway 75 expansion project.

Crews with Zachry Construction are expected to start work on what has been dubbed “the gap project” — improvements to a four-mile section of the highway to bring it up to current interstate standards. With the scope of the project, Zachry is asking for assistance from Sherman PD to help with traffic control.

However, this is above the Sherman’s capacity, city officials said.

The Sherman City Council will consider four interlocal agreements with neighboring communities for traffic control services when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

Under the agreements Denison, Howe, Van Alstyne and Pottsboro Police departments will provide additional officers through the city’s agreement with Zachry. Time sheets from these departments will submit time cards to Sherman, who will invoice Zachary for the expense.

Here is a list of other items the council will consider Monday night:

1. J. Fielding Circle

The city will consider abandoning the right-of way for J. Fielding Circle in order to clear the way for new development. The street was platted east of Rex Cruse Drive, but was never developed. The abandonment will allow North Park Baptist Church to construct over the current right-of-way.

2. Moore Street Contract

The council will also consider approving a $1.33 million contract with Lynn Vessels Construction for the construction of Moore Street onto an improved roadway ahead of the opening of the new Sherman High School. The section will extend from West Travis Street to Park Street and include the two western most lanes of what will eventually become a four-lane divided roadway.