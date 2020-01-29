Sherman Police

Evading arrest — On Jan. 27, Sherman Police were contacted by Austin College Police for assistance in finding a theft suspect. Sherman officers located the male suspect near the intersection of Broughton Street and Sycamore Street, but the suspect fled on foot. Officers tased and arrested the suspect on charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary of a vehicle — A Sherman officer responded to the 800 block of Swan Ridge Drive on Jan. 27 in reference to a burglarized vehicle. Upon investigation, it was learned that unknown suspects made entry into the unlocked vehicle and took the complainant’s cell phone and wallet. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Theft — Staff from Home Depot contacted Sherman Police on Jan. 27 in reference to a theft. The reporting party said a male suspect entered the business and left with merchandise which he did not purchase. A report for theft between $750 and $2,500 was filed.

Stolen vehicle — A Sherman officer was dispatched to the 500 block of N. Andrews Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that her ex-boyfriend had stolen her vehicle the previous day. A report for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was generated.

Theft — On Jan. 27, Target staff called Sherman Police to report multiple thefts. The reporting parties stated suspects entered the the store in separate incidents on Jan. 19, Jan. 20, and Jan. 25 and took merchandise for which they did not pay. Three reports were generated for theft under $750.

Criminal mischief — Sherman Police were contacted on Jan. 28 by a complainant who wished to report a vandalized vehicle in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway. The complainant said two windows on her vehicle were broken while it was parked at an area business. A report for criminal mischief under $750 was filed.

Assault — On Jan. 28 Sherman Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of N. Duchess Drive in reference to a reported assault. Officers arrived on scene and learned a female subject had been assaulted by her cousin. Evidence supporting the claim of assault was collected and a report for family violence assault was generated.

Theft — Sherman Police responded to Walmart on Jan. 28 in reference to a reported theft. Upon arrival, officers spoke with staff and learned that a known male suspect with previous convictions for theft had attempted to steal merchandise but fled on foot when confronted by staff. The suspect was later located in the 3200 block of N. U.S Highway 75 and arrested for theft of property and an outstanding warrant.