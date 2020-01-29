John Moore, 61, of Sherman, was sentenced to 75 years in prison this week after being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that the case began in March of 2018, when the Sherman Police Department Narcotics Detectives, acting on an anonymous complaint of narcotics activity, began an investigation into the residence and activities of Moore.

Several months later, a controlled purchase was conducted on a location where Moore was recorded selling meth. In November of 2018, a search warrant was executed on Moore’s home where detectives found additional meth and drug paraphernalia.

“This defendant had prior drug convictions and has shown a continued disregard for both the law and the safety of our community,” Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said in a news release. “The jury sent a loud and clear message with the 75-year sentence.”

The case was prosecuted by Hoover. DA Investigator Dennis Michael also assisted in the prosecution. The case was heard in the 59th state district court with Judge Larry Phillips presiding.

“We commend the work of the Sherman Police Department and their narcotics investigators,” District Attorney Brett Smith said in the same release. “It is just a matter of time before Karma catches up with anyone selling poison in our community.”

Moore was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Rick Dunn. Dunn could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

