With the final days of January approaching, the National Weather Service is reporting that Sherman is slated to have receive double the average rainfall for the first month of the year. As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather service has recorded 4.97 inches of rainfall throughout January at a co-op weather station in Sherman.

By comparison, the same weather station normal records about 2.48 inches over the same period.

The majority of the rainfall fell Jan. 10-11, when the region saw about two inches in precipitation. Storms earlier this week brought an additional 0.63 inches between Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Matt Bishop said Wednesday from the NWS Fort Worth field office.

Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said North Texas has seen unseasonably warmer temperatures for the month, with two days of low temperatures that were warmer than the average high. Despite January being one of the older months of the year, Nielsen-Gammon said this month saw fewer days with temperatures below freezing than it should on average.

Bishop said for the month of January, the weather service only recorded temperatures below 32 degrees five times. Bishop could not say how many days are historically below freezing for the region.

Despite some cold days throughout the month, Bishop said January 2020 was warmer than average compared to both average low and average high. While averages highs and lows for the month are normally 51.9 degrees and 33.1 degrees, respectively, Sherman’s averages were 55.6 degrees and 38 degrees.

Bishop said that there haven’t been any major systems or trends behind this year’s warm winter. For the season, meteorologists have seen mostly neutral with little signs of El Niño or La Niña patterns, which are caused by temperatures and patterns in the Pacific Ocean.

“We are not seeing any kind of evidence above or below this season,” he said, attributing January instead to weather variation. January’s weather doesn’t send any specific signals about weather for the remainder of winter or going into the early spring months, he added.