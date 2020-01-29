Wednesday forecast for Austin: It’s the middle of the week and the day will be cool and bright, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 58 degrees, forecasters said.

Northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

At night, skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees, forecasters said.

Rain chances will return on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 53. Cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 42.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 59. Mostly clear at night with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly clear at night with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 68.