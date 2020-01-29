If you need a place to take your sweetheart for a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day, then you will love the Romantic Valentine’s Dinner hosted by Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The dinner is catered by the Glen Rose ISD culinary arts department and will feature a four-course meal with a plated greens salad, bacon wrapped asparagus, potatoes, filet and dessert. Red and white wine, coffee, tea and water will also be served.

Guests will receive a tour of historic Barnard’s Mill and can enjoy artwork by hometown artist Robert Summers.

“We have a new artist, Peter Bruce, in our museum whose artwork is for sale,” said president of the Somervell History Foundation Ann Carver.

Tickets are $50 per person and proceeds will benefit the Barnard’s Mill and Art Musuem and the Glen Rose ISD culinary arts department.

Seating is limited.

“We have very few limited seating,” Carver said. “It usually sells out in September. We leave those limited seating for folks who are just now seeing it and who didn’t know about it, so that other people can get involved and come and see it.”

For more information, call Carver at 972-965-4455.