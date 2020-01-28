Sherman Police

Stolen property recovered — Sherman Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 75 on Jan. 24 in reference to a theft report. Responding officers arrived on scene and learned that property located at the site had been stolen during a Denison burglary and was sold in Sherman. The property was recovered and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Possession of a controlled substance — On Jan. 24, Sherman Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of East Houston Street and North Montgomery Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, one of the occupants was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested.

Delivery of marijuana —Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 24 in the 700 block of East Pacific Street an found a passenger in possession of more than a quarter ounce of marijuana packaged in 12 individual bags. The passenger was arrested for delivery of marijuana, between a quarter of an ounce and five pounds.

Reckless driving — On Jan. 24, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Kessler Boulevard in reference to a reckless driver call. The reporting parties stated that another female driver had tried to hit their vehicle and was driving in an unsafe manner a report was generate and an at-large case at is expected to filed against the suspect.

Marijuana possession — On Jan. 25, Sherman Police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop officers located and seized less than two ounces of marijuana inside the vehicle. An offense report was generated.

DWI, open container — Sherman Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Crockett Street and South Travis Street on Jan. 25 after receiving a report of a potentially-intoxicated driver in the area. Officers stopped the vehicle in question and determined that the driver was intoxicated at the time. Police arrested the driver for DWI, open container.

Criminal mischief — On Jan. 25, Sherman Police responded to Elite Storage in the 5900 block of S. Hwy. 75 in reference to a possible burglary. Officers arrived on scene and learned that suspects had cut a hole in the a security fence surrounding the business. A report for criminal mischief, under $750 was filed.

Found property — A Sherman officer was dispatched to the 4100 block of N. Hwy. 75 on Jan. 25 in reference to an assault call. Upon arrival, the officer was unable to locate a victim or suspect, but found a wallet in the parking lot. The property was seized and a report for found property was completed.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle — On Jan. 26, a complainant contacted Sherman Police to report that persons whom he had recently met had stolen his vehicle in the 900 block of E. Wells Avenue. A report for unauthorized use a of a motor vehicle was filed.

Denison Police

Burglary of a building —Denison Police responded to the 3300 block of West FM 120 on Jan. 24 in reference to a shattered window at a local business. Officers arrived on scene and determined that suspects had stolen electronic gaming equipment. A burglary report was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Stolen vehicle — A male complainant contacted Denison Police on Jan. 24 to report that his vehicle, a 1996 white-colored Chevrolet box truck, had been stolen in the 400 block of North Barrett Avenue. The complainant was unable to name a suspect, but a report was filed.

Assault — Denison Police were contacted on Jan 24 in reference to an assault call from the 200 block of East U.S. Route 69. The female victim told police her daughter’s boyfriend had assaulted her during an argument over a vehicle. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a building — On Jan. 24 Denison Police responded to the 1400 block of West Morton in reference to a broken window at a local business. Officers learned that several video games were taken. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant contacted Denison Police on Jan. 25 in regard to a vehicle break-in. The woman told police unknown suspects had made entry into her vehicle and took her purse. The department will be following up on leads.

Tampering with evidence, drug possession — On Jan. 25, A Denison Police officer in the 400 block of South Barrett Avenue observed a male subject acting suspiciously. The officer made contact with the man and arrested him for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding city of Denison warrant.

