With the upcoming primary elections fast approaching, Texoma Marketing and Media Group has planned an event to allow area voters to get to know the candidates seeking local offices. A candidate forum for 2020 hopefuls will take place on Feb. 19 at Grayson Hall in Sherman.

Sponsors for the event will be Fulbelli’s in Sherman and Cadence Studios who will be live streaming the event.

The event to be held from 7-8:30 p.m. will feature the contested candidates running for Grayson County commissioner positions and constable. Uncontested candidates will also be on hand to introduce themselves and discuss their political positions and plans.

The debate will be moderated by Grayson College Professor Mary Linder and live streamed in coordination with Cadence Studios.

Live events are part of Texoma Marketing and Media Group’s strategy for connecting with our community in whatever fashion best reaches them,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “We are committed to bringing an unbiased voice to our local elections through our live stream of this forum and our comprehensive voters guide. Elections are part of the fabric of our communities and are proud to be part of the process.

In the race for county commissioner Precinct 1, Republican incumbent Jeff Whitmire will face off against challenger and 903 Brewers owner Republican Jeremy Roberts. Incumbent Republican Phyllis James will take on Whitesboro real-estate agent Colby Meals, also a Republican, for Precinct 3 commissioner. And, Republican Daniel Moores will challenge Republican incumbent Bob Douglas for Precinct 4 of the Grayson County constable’s race.

Other positions up for election in the primary include county sheriff, judge of the 15th state district court, justice of the peace Precinct 1, constable Precinct 1 and county tax assessor collector. However, these races are uncontested for the primary round for which early voting is set to begin on Feb. 18.

Voter registration for the March primary must be completed by Feb. 3. The last day of early voting will be Feb. 28. Primary election day is March 3, and if a run off is needed for the primary day races, it will be held on May 26.

The last day to register for the November general election is Oct. 5. Early voting for the election begins on Oct. 19 and continues through Oct. 30.

See the weekend edition of the Herald Democrat for more information about how to get involved in the non-partisan debate. For more local election news, visit https://www.heralddemocrat.com/election.