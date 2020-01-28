The Residence at Gateway Village is looking to add 96 additional apartment units with construction set to begin this summer.

The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission approved a replat and site plan to allow for phase 2 of Gateway Village to move forward.

“We started working on this around the fall or winter of 2019 meeting with Mr. Ryan Johnson and his folks,” City Planner Bill Medina said. “Going through some stuff, looking at the initial site plan and what they are trying to achieve we think this addition will serve well to conform to the existing use.”

President of Covenant Development Ryan Johnson said the project will bring much needed 3-bedroom units to the area.

“They will be adding 96 units that will consist of one, two and three-bedroom units,” Johnson said. “Phase one only has one and two bedroom units. It will be up to about 36 three-bedroom units. It will fill a much needed void in our market when it comes to three bedrooms. Phase one is constantly running a very high occupancy which shows a need for additional housing in the area. The current owners see the need and want to capitalize on that by building these additional 96 units for phase two.”

Johnson said the architecture will be similar to the existing buildings already on site. He said he expects construction to start sometime in July. Phase one currently has 180 units.

Medina said the replat as necessary to allow for installation of access easement to allow the project to move forward. He said the city wouldn’t be able to file a plat until the access agreement is final. He said he wanted to ensure the easement was in place before development begins.

Additional construction projects currently underway at Gateway Village include a retail center and the Urban Air trampoline park set to open this spring.

