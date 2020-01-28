The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said a fourth suspect has been arrested in the case of the botched drug deal that led to a double shooting in the Tanglewood area earlier this month.

In an news release issued Tuesday, GCSO Capt. Harvey Smitherman said the fourth suspect — a male juvenile — turned himself into authorities. An 18-year-old suspect and two other minors have already been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon for their alleged role in the incident.

Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tanglewood Circle just before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 in reference to 9-1-1 calls of shots fired and found two wounded victims. Investigators learned that the victims had traveled from Denison to Pottsboro in order to sell marijuana to one of the suspects but were then reportedly robbed of the drugs at gunpoint.

An argument ensued and multiple shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle, striking one in the leg and grazing the other. The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Both victims were taken to Texoma Medical Center for treatment and released the same day.

The case remains under investigation and all criminal charges will be handled by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

