Valentines Day is just around the corner and the folks at Grayson College have a different spin on the holiday for local foodies.

The Center for Workplace learning is offering any couple, be they romantic partners, co-workers, besties or whatever the opportunity to share their love of food with a surf & turf meal with scalloped potatoes and grilled asparagus.

“We have hosted this class for the last five years and it is a fun night for people to make a dinner together and learn how to cook it and then get to enjoy the meal together,” said Continuing Education Director Kate Corder.

Class instructor Elise Brewer will teach couples all about the techniques needed to get those great grill marks on a piece of steak and about how to make sure that it arrives on the table perfectly tenderness and ready to go down in steak history. She will also teach the needed information to make the surf part of that meal stand up to its landlocked sidekick in flavor and appearance.

“She is very energetic, fun, and engaging, so it is an entertaining night as well as a time to make a great meal together,” Corder said.

Once the couples have learned from Brewer and prepared their meals, they will have time to set down and eat.

The class costs $79 a couple for a meal and the instruction but time is running short.

Space is limited in the class to allow time to work with each couple.

The class takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Culinary Arts Building at Grayson College in Denison.

There are openings now to enroll, but space is limited to eight couples so be sure and sign up quickly at https://bit.ly/3azzBCG or call 903-463-8765.