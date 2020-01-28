Nikki Diane May, 42, of Texarkana was recently sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges related to her duties as the treasurer for a high school booster club.

An emailed statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joe Brown said May pleaded guilty on Sept. 12 and was recently sentenced to 23 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.

According to information presented in court, during 2017 and 2018, May served as the treasurer of the Pleasant Grove High School Showstoppers Booster Club in Texarkana. The club exists primarily to support the educational enrichment of the dance team by raising funds that allow them to participate in events across Texas and the United States. To further that goal, the club solicits the public for charitable donations and participation for the benefit of the students involved.

As treasurer of the organization, May was entrusted with all funds received by the club and was responsible for depositing cash and checks received through various fundraising sources. May was also responsible for maintaining appropriate records of the funds received and expenditures made on behalf of the club, and she was also entrusted with a debit card attached to the club’s bank account to be used for club business. However, from June 2017 to around November 2018, May defrauded the club by stealing cash that had been received as donations to the club and using the debit card to withdraw funds from the club’s bank account all for her own personal use.

May prepared treasurer reports that falsely stated the club’s bank balances in order to hide her scheme from club officers and members. The fraudulent scheme resulted in the theft of more than $60,000 from the booster club.

In court documents filed in the case, May’s attorney David L. James asked the court to consider probation for his client saying his his client cooperated with authorities, and as a single mother, she had two teenage children to raise. He also said his client had paid back all of the money she took from the booster club.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Texarkana Resident Agency of the Dallas Field Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.