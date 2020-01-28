Bonham Police are will be honoring the service and life of a former officer next week by rolling up their sleeves and taking part in the the Fifth Annual Capt. Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bonham PD courtroom. The event hosted by the Texoma Regional Blood Center, is in honor of La Vergne who served the Bonham Police Department for more than 30 years and died in Feb. 2015 after suffering a heart attack.

“If Captain Timothy M. ‘Tim’ La Vergne’s life could be summed up in a word – it would be ‘service,” La Vergne’s son said in a news release. “Whether it be to his family, his profession, his community or the Masonic bodies of which he was a dedicated member, he gave unselfishly, 100 percent. The Bonham Police Department, and the La Vergne Family wants to help continue his legacy of saving lives by encouraging blood donations.”

Donations can be made in La Vergne’s name at the Bonham Police Department, which is located at 301 E. 5th Street in Bonham, or at the Texoma Regional Blood Center’s main office at 3911 Texoma Parkway in Sherman.