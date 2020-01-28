A Bonham man was indicted this week on a murder charge in his father’s death. A news release from Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser’s office shows that Timothy Neal Nichols, 41, was recently indicted a murder charge and faces between five years and life in prison if convicted.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

Previously published reports show that the incident at the heart of the indictment occurred early in the morning on Oct. 24, 2019. Fannin County Sheriff’s Lt. Frank Deater said Timothy Nichols got into an argument with his father, Alvin Nichols over an insulting statement about Timothy Nichols’ wife.

Timothy Nichols then used a handgun to shoot Alvin Nichols in the leg, Deater said.

Alvin Nichols was taken to a local hospital and his son was taken to the Fannin County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alvin Nichols later died, and those charges were upgraded.

Timothy Nichols is represented by Sherman attorney Matthew Hamilton.

Hamilton said his client did not intend to kill his father.

“It is a tragic situation,” Hamilton said noting that they will try to show a jury that Timothy Nichols only intended to stop his father and shot him in the leg to do so.

The following other people were also indicted this week in Fannin County:

Melanie Renne Baker, 50, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Trinity Wayne Baldridge, 42, of Leonard — forgery of financial instrument and four counts of theft of property enhanced;

Bridget Marie Debrovolsky, 39, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Devon Jackson, 17, of Dallas — evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Amanda Marie Knowles, 32, of Honey Grove —tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;

Brian Lapsys, 27, of Ladonia — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Joshua Michael Mahon, 36, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Anthony Glen Moores, 43, of Bonham —injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to do bodily injury enhanced;

Doresa Jean Newman, 49, of Dodd City — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Benjamin Ramer, 18, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Johnny Frank Richardson, 54, of McKinney — fraudulent use of identification and tamper with a government record;

Adam Lambert Simpson, 23, of Bonham — obstruction or retaliation;

John Clayton Townsend, 56, of Bonham — manufacture of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Olen Craig Waak, 25, of Honey Grove — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person criminal negligence.