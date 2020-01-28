For the Texoma region, 2019 proved to be a year full of both heavy rainfall and unseasonably dry months that balanced into a slightly-wetter year. By year end, the National Weather Service had recorded Texoma as having had 48.5 inches of rainfall —just under six inches above what is normally predicted for the region — making 2019 as a slightly above-average year.

Meteorologist Lamont Bain of the NWS Fort Worth field Office said many of the late-spring and summer months were notably wet across most of North Texas last year. April proved to be an above-average month with 6.65 inches of rainfall, compared to an average of 4.16 inches that normally falls. May proved to be an even wetter month with just under nine inches of rainfall reported by a weather co-op station in Sherman. Other months, including August, also proved to be wet, Bain added.

“I remember last spring and summer, especially through June, we were very wet,” Bain said, noting other months were equally dry. “That more than likely explains it and balances it out.”

However, these were countered by some months that saw well below-average rainfall. The region ended the year with a dry spell, with the same Sherman weather station recording 0.64 inches rainfall in December, a month that usually sees just over three inches of rainfall.

“It ebbs and flows in terms of precipitation,” Bain said.

Despite the above average rainfall, Bain said the region was only slightly above-average for the year when compared to all other years on record. By comparison, 2015 has gone down as the wettest year on record, with more than 77 inches of rainfall recorded for the year, shattered the record of 65.83 inches set in 1957.

State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the state was split with regards to rainfall in 2019. While areas to the north and east were notably wet in 2019, areas to the west and south were relatively dry and saw slightly higher temperatures.

“Sherman fits in with the pattern with near-normal temps and somewhat above average rainfall,” Nielsen-Gammon said

Three North Texas counties — Lamar, Hopkins and Delta — were among the top 15 wettest in the state in 2019.

The majority of the remaining counties that were among the wettest in 2019 were in southeast Texas along the Gulf of Mexico. In September, Tropical Storm Imelda, which currently sits among the top five wettest tropical cyclones in the U.S., hit landfall in Texas and inundated the region with historic rains and subsequent flooding. The city of Beaumont saw nearly 40 inches of rainfall over the course of the storms, Nielsen-Gammon said.

When compared to the previous year, 2019 proved to be slightly wetter than 2018. Compared to an average year, 2018 say nearly 9 percent more rainfall than the historic average, while 2019 saw just over a 14 percent increase in rainfall over the average. Much like 2019, the previous year also saw historic rainfalls across the state, with two of the top five wettest months on record occurring in the calendar year.