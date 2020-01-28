One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday following a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 82 in Sherman.

In an emailed news release, Sherman Police said the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hwy 82 and involved a total of three vehicles. The crash was reportedly set in motion when a vehicle carrying two occupants veered into oncoming traffic.

“The initial investigation indicated the black Hyundai SUV was traveling eastbound on US 82 when it crossed over the center median into the westbound lanes,” the release said.

The SUV first struck a westbound vehicle in a head-on collision, but an approaching pickup also became involved in the wreck. In all, four occupants were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

One of the vehicle occupants, a male from Denison, was among the injured and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The conditions of the remaining crash victims were not immediately clear Tuesday and no other details were released.

The exact cause of the crash remains under review by Sherman PD’s Critical Accident Investigation Team.

