Sherman Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect who tried to make off with more than $7000 in merchandise from Home Depot over the weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers were dispatched to the business shortly before 6 p.m. Friday in reference to a call of a theft in progress.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they learned a male suspect was observed collecting high quantities of valuable tools, electronics, building materials and cleaning supplies and was staging those items near an exit at the back of the store,” Mullen said. “The suspect was confronted by employees when he exited the back door with the unpaid merchandise.”

Mullen said the suspect amassed $7,600 worth of items, but was forced to flee the scene with only a tankless water heater.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect and his white Dodge utility van and both were circulated on social media by Sherman Police Monday.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.