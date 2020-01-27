Looking toward the upcoming decade, Sherman leaders are asking residents what downtown Sherman should look like in the 2020s. Main Street will be hosting a visioning session to allow residents, business owners and other stakeholders the chance to share what they would like to see in downtown’s future.

Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said she and other leaders will be collecting information on what kinds of developments, including public amenities, specific businesses and restaurants, people would like to see come to downtown. These responses will be used in future meetings related to projects and development.

The visioning session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mosaic, located at 118 W. Pecan Street.

“We are looking for visions that still feel like Sherman, but have a new and diverse feel to it,” McRae said Monday.

Tuesday’s meeting, which is being organized by Sherman Main Street, will feature discussions and talks by leaders from groups related to downtown, including the Sherman Cultural District Advisory Council and Downtown Sherman NOW.

“The Texas cultural district designation for Downtown Sherman works in tandem with the Main Street program to promote Sherman’s many assets in the arts,” Cultural District board member Cary Wacker said in a news release. “Economic impact from cultural tourism is in the millions of dollars, and promotion of this important asset should include developing space for entrepreneurs and artists to work and live in downtown.”

Following the discussions and talks, residents will be given the chance to speak regarding projects they would like to see, McRae said.

In addition to developments, McRae said organizers are looking for feedback on any challenges that might face growth and development in the near future. In previous talks, infrastructure and parking were examples of challenges that need to be addressed sometime in the future.

This will represent the second time residents have had the opportunity to share their vision of downtown Sherman in recent years. Main Street held a separate session in early 2016 when it was accepted into the Texas Main Street Program, but Tuesday’s session is expected to be larger in scope, McRae said.

The information collected will be used to create a visioning plan for proposed developments and goals spread across the next few years.

