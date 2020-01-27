SAN MARCOS

Community input sought

for economic growth plan

The Greater San Marcos Partnership, the nonprofit economic development organization supporting all the communities in Hays and Caldwell counties, is requesting community input to help guide the Greater San Marcos region’s economic development strategic plan for the next five years — Vision 2025.

The planning process will be conducted over a six-month period in collaboration with city and county governments, private businesses, educational institutions, local economic development partners and other community members/stakeholders across the region.

To ensure everyone in the region has the opportunity to provide input on Vision 2025, community members/stakeholders are encouraged to participate in a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/GreaterSanMarcos2025 through Feb. 7. Participants will be asked to evaluate the region’s strengths and challenges and provide suggestions as it relates to job creation and improving the economy.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Adventist Community

to distribute resources

The Texas Adventist Community service team is coming to provide needed supplies to Austin communities from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Austin South Seventh-day Adventist Church, 32 Eberhart Lane, and will offer a free supply distribution site for the public.

Among the items that will be provided to the community are clothes, personal items and education on preparedness.

The big-red truck and Texas Adventist Community Services have served Texas communities for over 60 years.

SMITHVILLE

Re-Use Center to collect

tires, electronics Saturday

The Bastrop County Household Hazardous Waste Facility & Re-Use Center, 109 Taylor St., will collect tires and electronics Saturday.

The collection is for residents of Bastrop and Lee counties. The collection is free, but vouchers are required. Vouchers can be obtained at 211 Jackson St., Bastrop. An address must be verified with a utility bill or driver’s license.

For more information: bit.ly/2FOoesu.

