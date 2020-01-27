Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday! The start of the work week will kick off with a little bit of everything weather-wise.

Patchy fog will move into the area around 7 a.m. and last until noon, the National Weather Service said. After the fog, skies will become sunny with a high temperature of 72 degrees, making for a pretty warm day, forecasters said.

The sunshine-filled day will then turn into a cloudy, cool and possibly rainy night.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely after 1 a.m. and up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall is possible, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to fall to a low near 50 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 70. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny. Mostly clear at night with a 20% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and an overnight low around 40. Northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 59. North-northwest winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain after 7 a.m. and a high near 55. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and an overnight low around 41.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 58. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 7 p.m and an overnight low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 75.