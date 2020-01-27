One person was hurt and another was arrested Friday following an alleged drunken driving crash in Sherman.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Montgomery Street just before 10:30 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian-involved vehicle crash.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a gray Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Montgomery Street when it struck a pickup truck that was parked in the driveway of a residence,” Mullen said. “A female pedestrian, who was standing nearby, was then struck by the truck after it was hit by the Nissan.”

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries. Officers took the suspect into custody at the scene and placed him under arrest for driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly found to be intoxicated .

“Driving while intoxicated is an extremely dangerous thing to do,” Mullen said. “It’s not worth the risk of putting yourself or others in jeopardy.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.