December unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, unchanged from the month of November.

While the unemployment rate was the same as the month prior, the civilian labor force decreased from 65,200 in November down to 64,900. The number of employed individuals in the county went from 63,300 in November to 63,000 for December. Both the civilian labor force and number employed were up over December 2018 when the labor force was 64,100 for the month with an unemployment rate of 3 percent.

Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai said things are tracking as expected.

“The biggest hiring event during that time was Culver’s,” Kaai said. “They hired probably 60-70 people. Culver’s had well over 100 applicants. It was a little bit of a surprise. It is a name brand with a great reputation. I don’t think it is going to move more than a minute amount anytime soon. There is no trend that could predict anything changing.”

According to a Texas Workforce Commission news release the state had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, up slightly over Novembers 3.4 percent. Texas set a record for the lowest unemployment rate for 2019 since tracking began in 1976.

“As we reflect on 2019, it is clear that it was a strong year for the Texas economy thanks to the continued leadership of Gov. Abbott, and the hard work of our Texas workforce and employers,” TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel said. “Our current economic climate creates opportunities for our skilled workforce and success for employers. We look forward to continued growth in our great state throughout 2020.”

According to the news release, Texas employers added 342,800 jobs over the year. Non-farm growth was at 2.7 percent in December which remained at or above 2 percent since February 2018.

“Our workforce continues to grow and is now 14,188,100 Texans strong,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “My office is committed to ensuring each and every member of our labor force has access to the resources necessary to succeed.”

Trade, transportation and utilities industry led monthly job growth in December adding 11,600 jobs, followed by the Professional and Business Services sector adding 10,500 jobs, and Financial Activities which added 6,700 jobs.

“The addition of 342,800 jobs over the year demonstrates the resilience of our Texas employers and their ability to consistently put more Texans to work,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said “Our employers embody the entrepreneurial spirit of the Lone Star State and serve as the backbone of our great economy.”