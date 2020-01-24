Several other eateries earn ‘C’ grades

Rodent droppings, poor record keeping and food handling led several local eateries to get the lowest passing grade on their most recent inspection from the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The Passport on East Main in Denison received the lowest passing grade after an inspector found, “a heavy accumulation of rodent droppings” under the drink counter and behind the ice machine. The droppings were also found on single use cups container.

The establishment was advised to contact a pest control operator and to clean and sanitize the cabinets.

Two locations of Southern Maid Donuts, one on East Lamar in Sherman and the other on West Morton in Denison, received “C” grades.

The inspection report for the Sherman location said the inspector found pigs in a blanket and ham and cheese breakfast sandwiches being held at an improper temperature. The inspector noted that there wasn’t any record of when the items had been put out for sale or when they should be removed from sale. The inspector also noted that an employee handled money with her bare hands and then turned around and handled food without washing her hands.

At the Denison location, a lack of hand washing was also an issue. Additionally, the inspector said there was an employee in charge who did not have a food manager’s license.

Tacos Hondumex Mobile Unit also received a “C” rating. The inspection report for that establishment said the dishes and utensils were not being washed properly. The inspector also noted bare hand contact with potentially hazardous food items, and the three compartment sink was not hooked up to plumbing at the time of the inspection.

The following establishments received a “B” on their most recent inspections:

Logan’s Roadhouse, 3700 Hwy 75-North, Sherman;

Old Iron Post, 101 N. Travis, Sherman;

El Tapatio, 2401 S. Austin Ave., Denison;

Fera’s Italian Restaurant, 2100 Texoma Parkway, Sherman;

Takara Hibachi Express, 302 N. Waco St. Van., Alstyne;

Catfish Haven Restaurant, 24059 US Hwy 377 Whitesboro;

Lone Star Food Store #10, 3029 Texoma Drive Denison;

Tacos Fanny, 230 S Armstrong Denison.