After a couple of close games — one won, one lost — the Class 6A No. 11-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians turned up the defense in Tuesday night’s District 7-6A game against Mansfield Summit and took a 58-43 victory at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

CJ Noland led the way for WHS with a game-high 23 points, 14 of which came in the final eight minutes as the Tribe salted the game away. BJ Francis followed with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets; and Jalen Lake scored eight of his 10 points in the second half.

Other Indian scorers were AB Shorter and AJ Russ with six each and Christian O’Donnell with two.

The Indians (22-4, 5-1) held the Jaguars to just two buckets in the first eight minutes and steadily widened the gap through the next two quarters, leading 25-15 at the half and 42-27 entering the fourth.

Channon Hall came off the bench to lead Summit with 20 points.

More tough road challenges await the Runnin’ Indians as they were to pay a visit to 6A No. 14 South Grand Prairie on Friday night to wrap up the first leg of district play. They will travel to No. 22 DeSoto, which WHS handled by a 75-58 score in their district opener on Jan. 3, on Tuesday night with a 7:30 p.m. tip.

7-6A girls: Summit 53, WHS 43

The Lady Indians had an early 8-point lead but weren’t able to maintain it as Summit went on to claim the win on Tuesday night.

Mya Williams scored a game-high 22 to lead the Lady Indians. Other scorers were Rayna Ross with eight, Halle Becerra with seven, Brionna Parker with four and Kyla McBride with two.

The Lady Indians led at intermission, 24-23, but Summit quickly took the lead to stay and made it a 42-33 spread at the end of the third quarter. WHS whittled the margin down to five points with about two minutes to go, but the Lady Jaguars put it away at the free throw line.

The Lady Indians (8-17, 1-7) face a fearsome gantlet with their next three outings, all against top-6 teams. Following Friday evening’s scheduled game at 6A No. 5-ranked South Grand Prairie, WHS will travel to No. 2 DeSoto on Tuesday and then will host No. 6 Cedar Hill next Friday.